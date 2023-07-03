Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: 'Help Lift' Veterans With Concert

Country music star Lee Greenwood, who released "God Bless the USA" 40 years ago, told Newsmax on Monday that Americans can "help lift" up military veterans by sending them to a one-night-only concert event in November that "will give tribute" to them "as they deserve."

"Let me tell you: This is an amazing concert featuring artists – Gavin DeGraw, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Jamey Johnson, Crystal Gayle, Michael W. Smith, The Isaacs, Lee Brice, Big & Rich – all friends of mine – who came together to have this concert available at movie theaters across America," Greenwood said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood," celebrating the 40-year career of the Grammy, ACM, and CMA award-winner, will be shown in movie theaters during Veterans Day weekend, on Sunday, Nov. 12, and Greenwood said he wants to use the concert as an opportunity to honor those who have served in the military.

To that end, he's teaming up with Concerts 4 A Cause, a 501c3 organization, to empower the public to honor veterans by sending them to the show.

"If you go to the website, adoptavet.com, you'll see how, for $50, you can send a veteran and a caregiver to the show for free," he said. "Or, if you want to bring a veteran yourself, please do that. It'll be an exciting concert, and I know it will help lift them on a very special day they deserve."

The goal is to send 50,000 veterans to see the concert in movie theaters across America for free, according to the event website.

The legendary entertainer said that he performed his signature song, "God Bless the USA" several times in the aftermath of 9/11, and said that "our military went on the offensive" since then and "we've lost an awful lot of soldiers in the meantime, so we have a lot of wounded warriors."

"We're building homes for wounded warriors, and that's kind of my mission now," he said. "But with Adopt a Vet, at least we could have these veterans come to a motion picture theater across America and just see this wonderful concert and we'll give tribute to those veterans as they deserve."

Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 via Fathom Events.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!