Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Voters Don't Care' What Pence Says

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for former President Donald Trump's campaign, pushed back at criticism leveled by his former vice president, Mike Pence, over Trump's position on abortion.

Her comments came during a Tuesday interview on Newsmax's "National Report."

"With all due respect for Mike Pence, he did not receive more than 1% of polling in the Republican presidential primary. So I won't waste more than one minute of my time talking about his comments. Clearly, voters don't care."

Pence criticized Trump's position on abortion Monday, calling it a "retreat" on the right to life and a "slap in the face" to anti-abortion Americans.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee for November's election, on Monday said abortion laws should be determined by the states and in vitro fertilization should be protected.

"President Trump's retreat on the right to life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020," Pence, who challenged his former boss for this year's GOP presidential nomination, wrote in a post on X.

"President Trump's statement on abortion was impactful," Leavitt she said. "It was powerful, and it resonates with the majority of Americans — not just Republican voters, but all Americans who want to see this issue resonated and resolved at the state level.

"And that's what President Trump supports: returning the power back to 'We The People' so that those closest to us and our state legislatures can make decisions on this issue.

"President Trump was also right to call out that the Democrats are the radicals on this issue. Joe Biden and the Democrat Party support aborting an unborn child up until the moment of birth. More than 80% of Americans disagree with that position. And so I'd like to see Mike Pence and the mainstream media and all of the people who have a lot of criticism for Trump talk about Joe Biden's out-of-touch stance."

