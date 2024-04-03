Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Biden Policies Hurting, Not Helping Americans

President Joe Biden has repeatedly lied to Americans about tax reform, and his policies have hurt more than helped, said Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for the Trump campaign.

"Baldfaced lie," Leavitt said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" regarding Biden's comments earlier in the day in which he stated: "And let me repeat what I said, that even some people, like [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders, I-Vt.], didn't like at the beginning — and I don't blame them — but I said, On day one, to make a point: No one in America will pay a single penny more in federal taxes if they make under — less than — if they make less than $400,000 a year."

"Remember those IRS agents that Joe Biden signed with the Inflation Reduction Act?" Leavitt asked.

"Oh, yeah, those agents have targeted — more than 60% of their audits in the last year have been for Americans that make under $200,000. And we know that Joe Biden's tax-and-spend policies have hurt everyday, average Americans; the average American family right now is paying thousands of dollars more every single month just to have the same quality of life as they did a few years ago under [former] President [Donald] Trump.

"But Joe says, Oh, no. Bidenomics is working — just like he says the border is secure, even though we see illegal immigrants flooding every community in this country, even though he says America is back on the world stage. Tell that to China, Russia, and Iran, who clearly don't buy it, because they've never been more aggressive," she added.

Biden in 2020 pledged to reverse many of Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations and said there would be no new taxes for anyone making less than $400,000.

Biden's proposed U.S. government budget, released in mid-March, would raise tax receipts by $4.951 trillion over 10 years, including more than $2.7 trillion in tax increases on businesses and nearly $2 trillion on wealthy individuals and estates, the U.S. Treasury said last month.

The budget plan also calls for an additional $104.3 billion in mandatory IRS funding in addition to the $80 billion secured by the tax agency in 2022, the Treasury said in its "Green Book" estimates of the budget's revenue effects.

Leavitt said it's time for a change, and that Election Day is a "binary choice between Donald Trump, who is a man of the people who loves this country who had policies that actually worked, versus a corrupt career politician in Joe Biden, who has done nothing but destroy this country."

"And can we imagine four more years of Joe Biden's regime? Can we imagine another four years of tens of millions illegal immigrants coming to every single state in this country? ... Can we imagine four more years of Joe Biden's weakness on the world stage that will undoubtedly lead to more war? More bloodshed? More chaos? ... The world doesn't respect us. But the good news is more Americans agree with me and you," she added.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

