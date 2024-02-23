Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 80% of Americans Doubt Biden's Leadership Ability

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said on Newsmax Friday that more than 80% of Americans doubt President Joe Biden's capacity to lead the nation.

"It's really incredible and sad … the American people can see with their own eyes, and they can make the decision on whether Biden is mentally fit enough to be president. They are watching. They are deciding, and that's why more than 80% of this country right now doesn't think he has the cognitive stamina and ability to lead this nation," Leavitt said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Former New Hampshire congressional candidate Leavitt added: "This race is not about age. Now, the fake news media wants to bring up President Trump's age. It's not about age. It's about mental competency, and Joe Biden is incompetent.

"He stumbles and bumbles over his own words. He trips up the stairs of Air Force One and falls off of his bike. He clearly is not fit to lead. The American people see it, and our adversaries see it, and that's why they're taking advantage of us every day."

According to Axios, Biden has been using notecards in closed-door fundraisers, calling on prescreened donors, and consulting his notes to provide detailed answers. Biden's reliance on notecards, particularly on questions he anticipates, has sparked concerns among some donors about his age.

The staged Q&A sessions have raised questions among donors about Biden's ability to handle the demands of a presidential campaign, including potential debates with former President Trump, who is 77 years old.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday revealed that 2 in 3 voters believe Biden is too old to serve another four-year term as president effectively.

