Eric Trump to Newsmax: Legal Fight Has Cost 'Hundreds of Millions'

Democrats and anti-Trump forces continue their relentless pursuit to try to stop former President Donald Trump, but Trump Organization Executive VP Eric Trump tells Newsmax his father will spare no expense to beat back the assault of politicized and weaponized justice.

"Hundreds of millions of dollars," Eric Trump told Thursday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" when asked what the legal cost on Donald Trump has been to date. "And, Carl, I'm telling you, he would do it over again in a heartbeat. He doesn't care. It's one of the things I admire most about him."

Eric Trump, the middle son tasked with leading the Trump businesses while his father was in the White House, vowed to host Carl Higbie, "We'll never stop fighting — never stop fighting," no matter the costs.

"Every system in this country that matters is being weaponized by the Democratic Party, and we better beat it back, otherwise we're going to have real problems in this country," Trump told Higbie in an in-studio interview in New York City as his father delivered a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier in the day. "I mean, they've wanted to own every single one of those systems. They wanted to own the schools. They want to own the universities. They want to own the media. You post an article that somebody doesn't like on Instagram, they turned down the dials or they throw you off.

"They want to own every single system and somebody's gotta beat that back. And I think America is becoming very, very wise to exactly what's happening."

Trump turned his attention to James.

"Let her own words speak for her," Eric Trump said of the AG. "She campaigned on the promise to go after my father. Her exact words, 'I'm going to go into the office of attorney general every single day; I'm going to sue the hell out of him, and then I'm going to go home.'

"I mean, this is what one of the top law enforcement officials in New York is worried about, as children are getting shot in the face in Times Square. You saw that happen to a little girl, as horrible as it is. People are getting thrown in front of subway cars. Crime is absolutely rampant. You can't go into a Duane Reade and buy anything because there's so much looting that everything is now locked up.

"People are moving out of New York state in record numbers, and it's absolutely insane, but they want to punish your political rivals. They want to have them spend a lot of their own money. Clearly, they think they can try and break somebody. And I can promise you, Letitia James isn't gonna break Donald Trump.

"You know, they want to distract them from not being able to do the job. It's actually backfiring because all of America sees exactly what's happening."

Before the hundreds of millions being hoisted on Trump, Eric Trump says there are millions pouring in from liberal activist billionaire George Soros for soft-on-crime Democrat prosecutors like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"They've weaponized the entire system," Trump continued. "Alvin Bragg is being funded by George Soros, and he's doing his dirty, you know, bidding for him. Letitia James is doing it on the civil side."

For any voter concerned about the Democrats' relentless agenda to sully Trump, Eric Trump said Americans need a fighter right now — and Donald Trump is putting his money and his actions down to prove he can be that leader.

"Frankly, none of the candidates that are running right now would last an hour in this," Eric Trump said. "Believe me, if my father wasn't there, they'd be doing it to whoever was next in line. The difference is my father is a great fighter, and he's got the financial means that he can actually beat these people back — whereas, frankly, the other people would have folded, caved and, frankly, done whatever they wanted.

"You see that time and time again in Washington, D.C. People go in like tough guys and say, 'I'm going to make a great difference.' And then they break them. They break them moment one.

"And they could never break Donald Trump, and frankly, it's why they're so mad."

