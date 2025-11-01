Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Israel Criticism Is Rooted in Antisemitism

As the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) meets in Las Vegas this week, conservatives are grappling with a troubling rise in antisemitism among mainstream political pundits on the right.

The Wall Street Journal noted in an opinion essay that Republicans in general and Vice President JD Vance specifically must confront the alarming popularity of anti-Israel rhetoric from popular commentators such as Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes and even some members of Congress.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that criticism of Israel "is rooted in antisemitism."

"We certainly have seen among some of our colleagues a penchant towards antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric. And as I've said many times, anti-Zionism is antisemitism. Those that are against a Jewish state but have no problem with dozens of Arab states or Christian countries. It's bizarre to obsess about one state, one country that is Jewish,” Lawler said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Lawler, who represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, said the strong bond between Israel and the U.S. is rooted in "shared values."

"Our two countries are democracies. They are rooted in freedom and uplifting its population. So, the criticism that is directed at Israel, unfortunately, is rooted in antisemitism."

"I will never bend in my support for Israel and for the Jewish people. And regardless of where antisemitism rears its head, whether it's on the far left with AOC, Zohran Mamdani and the like, or on the right with people like [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Green," Lawler added.

