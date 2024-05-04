Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Must Stop Antisemitic Hate, Violence

While colleges and universities should should support and encourage the expression of ideas, violence and antisemitic hate are unacceptable and must be thwarted, Rep. Mike Lawler told on Newsmax Saturday.

"Yes, we want our schools to be a place of robust debate and discussion," the New York Republican said on "Saturday Report." "But when it turns violent, when it turns antisemitic or hateful, you need to crack down on it."

Lawler hailed the passage of the Antisemitism Awareness Act, saying it mirrors then-President Donald Trump's 2019 executive order urging the Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism for all Title VI violations.

"What we're trying to do is better define what antisemitism is so that these discrimination enforcement cases brought by the Department of Education can actually have some teeth to them," he said.

"We're seeing antisemitism fester from one coast to the other. And you have school administrators failing in their obligations and responsibilities to ensure the safety and well-being of all students — but in particular, Jewish students, who are under attack."

Regarding calls for the resignation of Columbia University President Minouche Shafik, Lawler referenced past measures taken by university leaders to curb violence and hate speech.

"In 1969, Father [Theodore] Hesburgh, the then-president of Notre Dame, sent a letter to students and faculty and made it very clear you have the right to protest, but the moment it turns violent — either physically or verbally — you lose that right; and you will either be suspended, expelled, or arrested, depending on your conduct," he said.

Lawler expressed dismay that a fundraiser for Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was co-hosted by a Muslim leader who praised the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"When you have members of Congress holding fundraisers with people who praise Oct. 7 and you hear on these college campuses people saying that Oct. 7 was just the beginning and we need an Oct. 7 every day and Jews should go back to Poland and 'death to Zionists' and 'death to America' and 'death to Israel,' this type of conduct is so unbecoming of a member of Congress," he said.

"And, you know, voters have an opportunity on June 25 to send Jamaal Bowman packing in a Democratic primary. And they should, because he is truly unfit to serve," he added.

Lawler criticized Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for "showing up to stand among these pro-Hamas agitators at Columbia University."

"Listen, some of these members are doubling down on this antisemitic hate and are really, you know, creating and adding to the violence that we're seeing across the country," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com