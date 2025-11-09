Fleitz to Newsmax: Sanctions, Isolation May Be Creating 'Cracks' in Kremlin

Mounting sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and economic pressure from the Trump administration may be producing "cracks" inside the Kremlin, former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz said Sunday on Newsmax.

"It was generally thought that [Vladimir] Putin is not going to budge on the war in Ukraine, but I think it's possible that these efforts by Trump — sanctions, economic pressure, diplomatic isolation — are having an effect," Fleitz told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"It may mean there's some cracks," he added. "That may mean we can eventually make some pressure."

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is saying he's ready to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio after the Kremlin denied reports that the longtime official has fallen out of favor with Putin amid clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Fleitz said Trump's cancellation of a Budapest, Hungary, summit may have angered Putin and fed tensions inside Russia's foreign policy ranks.

Lavrov's sudden willingness to meet with Rubio is also a potential sign that President Donald Trump's isolation strategy is working, said Fleitz.

Still, he said, that "doesn't mean Rubio wants to meet him."

Also on Sunday, Dan Rice, a former special adviser to the Ukrainian armed forces, agreed that Russia appears strained but emphasized the human toll of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Rice, who is in Kyiv, said the Ukrainian capital is enduring heavy strikes that have left people adapting with backup batteries, generators, and other measures, and argued the way to pressure Moscow is to make Russia "feel the pain" on its own infrastructure.

Fleitz, meanwhile, framed sanctions and the possibility of wider international cooperation, including pressuring China to curb purchases of Russian energy, as central to pushing Moscow toward negotiations.

"If Chinese energy companies stop buying energy from Russia, this would be enormous," he said. "That would put enormous pressure on Russia."

