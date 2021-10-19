Rep. Lauren Boebert to Newsmax: 'I Am My Security' in Congress

Amid calls for personal security for members of Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax that anyone in Congress already has the ability to protect themselves.

''I am my security, and I just want the federal government stay out of my right to protect myself,'' Boebert, a Second Amendment crusader, told Tuesday's ''Greg Kelly Reports.''

In addition to pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to give her the freedom to carry a gun in Washington, D.C., Boebert noted that members of Congress are permitted to use campaign funds to pay for private security.

''I don't think that we're at a point where the taxpayers need to be funding members of Congress and their security,'' Boebert told host Greg Kelly, adding that protests are a protected right for Americans and she does not take protests against her personally.

''When these attacks come, they're usually from these keyboard warriors,'' she said. ''Not everyone is being chased into a bathroom, and I never take the attacks personally, because I know that they aren't really after me — I know exactly what I signed up for, and I know who I signed up to protect — the progressives are after you, your viewers, my constituents, and I'm just in the way.''

Kelly asked Boebert about moderate Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona being chased into a restroom stall by protesters objecting to her refusal to back the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill because of its cost.

''You know, I think if Sen. Sinema would have been a Republican, those folks who chased her into the restroom and harassed her would be in solitary confinement by now,'' she said, referring to the Jan. 6 protesters who remain jailed for trespassing.

''I take the First Amendment very, very serious,'' she added. ''You have the right to petition your government with your grievances.''

Boebert also went on an extended rant on what it means to be a Republican in Congress amid the Democrats who seek to vilify dissent.

''I'm here because I believe in the American dream, and I want this to continue to be the land of opportunity for generations to come,'' she began. ''I want every American to have the ability to prosper and have true personal freedom.''

She continued with pointed remarks, criticizing President Joe Biden's administration and the editor at The Washington Post who recently apologized for it, saying that Americans should ''lower their expectations.''

''I want you to be able to go to the grocery stores and have the shelves fully stocked, not empty with your products offshore on some cargo ship that Joe Biden thinks is his very first boat parade,'' she continued.

''Unlike The Washington Post, I don't believe that Americans should lower their expectations. This is the greatest country on Earth. We need to have the highest expectations for our people. And that's exactly what I am fighting for.''

Ultimately, Boebert said, those who stand in opposition of Republicans who push back on Biden and on Democrats who vilify dissent are not standing for ''truth'' and prosperity.

''Greg, if you want to be a target of the left, you just have to do two things: Stand for truth and be effective,'' she added. ''Why do you think they hated President [Donald] Trump so much? Because he stood for truth, and he was the most effective president of my lifetime.''

Boebert pointed to Democrats who attempted to frame her as an agent of insurrection on Jan. 6.

''The radical left will do and say anything to attack me and other Republicans, and in my own circumstance, they attacked my family, they falsely accused my mom of being the bullhorn lady on Jan. 6,'' Boebert said. ''They falsely accused me of leading a reconnaissance tour when it was my family that was in the Capitol.''

The attacks did not end there, she said.

''They falsely accused me of over-reporting campaign mileage when I travel half of the state to reach constituents,'' she said. ''Unlike the Democrat that I opposed in that campaign, I didn't campaign from my basement.

''They continue to lie about me because I'm doing exactly what I said I would do. Every day in D.C., I am protecting the freedoms of my constituents and the folks all across America from Democrats that would push medical tyranny, reduce freedoms and increased taxes, destroying our children's future.''

Standing for that is why Boebert says she not only signed up for all this trouble, but also will not stop.

''If I didn't believe in this country and what I'm fighting for, I would not leave my four boys and my husband every single day to do what I'm doing,'' she concluded.

