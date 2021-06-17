Rep. Lauren Boebert to Newsmax: Border Crisis 'Root Cause' is in White House

Striking back at VP Kamala Harris' oft-repeated desire to address the "root causes" of mass migration to the U.S., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to Newsmax suggested the vice president just needs to look in the mirror.

"The root cause is enriching the cartels and allowing them to run a very sophisticated crime organization through our country," Boebert told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "The root cause is an unsecured border. The root cause is Border Patrol agents not having the funding, or the resources, or the facilities to occupy this mass surge of migration.

"The root cause is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C."

Boebert, who has made a trip to the border, said President Joe Biden and VP Harris do not want to go to the border to address the "overwhelmed" Border Patrol agents, because this is the results of what they want all along, a open border for migration.

"For Biden and Kamala, this is mission accomplished," Boebert told host Greg Kelly in an in-studio interview. "She's not going down there because this is exactly what their policies intended."

Boebert also rebuked the media's blasting former President Donald Trump for a child separation policy that was not abusive and dangerous as the Biden's plan has been – without any of the media scrutiny.

"This is a full-blown crisis, and parents are self-separating from their children because of the Biden policies," Boebert said. "If your child is 7 years of age or older, you cannot cross with your child, so they are purposefully self-separating from their children and putting their children in the hands of the cartels and meeting them on the other side, knowing that we will reunite them on the other side."

Also, Boebert noted from her visit to the border, the Biden administration is giving plane ticket envelopes to migrants to send them outside of the border states that are overstressed by mass migration.

"This is not just a problem for Arizona and Texas," she concluded. "This is a problem for our entire nation. A country without a border is not a country at all, and without a secure border every state is a border state."

