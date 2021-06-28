Lauren Boebert to Newsmax: Dems Create Crisis, Blame Others for It

The Biden administration has made a move to use unspent coronavirus stimulus to help fund local police amid rising crime, but Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is calling out the revisionist history in White House claims Republicans voted against funding police.

"It's hilarious now to hear the so-called American Rescue Plan being used to fund police officers," Boebert told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." on Monday. "This is nothing that they were touting that entire time."

The crime wave is a predictable result of Democrat policies and anti-police activism from last year's social injustice unrest, Boebert told co-hosts Logan Ratick and Lyndsay Keith.

"You know this Democrats' strategy 101 – creating a crisis and they're blaming others for it," she said. "Republicans didn't call for riots in the streets. They didn't call for defunding of our police or increasing gun regulations.

"And these cities with massive crime increases have been under Democrat control for decades. Maybe if some of these policies actually worked, Republicans would look to these Democrat run cities and say, 'hey, guys, you're on to something here,' but their cities are being run into the ground."

Boebert, a staunch Second Amendment advocate, said cities would be cleared up "in no time" if they were run by a Republican.

"You and I both know that a Republican could clean up the streets in no time," she said. "We would remove and reduce gun restrictions, fully fund police, promote respect for our officers, penalize rioters, and promote work over welfare. Done.

Boebert added "these leftists aren't going to actually solve the issue" of rising crime they fueled with anti-police rhetoric.

"I actually talked with a lot of law enforcement officers who are so frustrated right now by these Democrat policies – the way Democrats have been demonizing police officers and vilifying them," she continued.

"And even in Colorado, qualified immunity has been taken away from our law enforcement at the state level, and now Democrats want to do that nationwide. It is very difficult for them to even recruit new police officers, new law enforcement officers because of the policies that they know are coming.

"If you really want to reduce any kind of crime, let's start with the laws that are already on the books and enforce those."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here