Rep. Lauren Boebert to Newsmax TV: Anti-Gun Dems 'Playing Politics With Our Lives'

Democrats are going to spin Monday's mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store into talk of more gun laws, but existing gun laws did not stop those murders, gun-advocate Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., noted on Newsmax TV.

"Gun laws just don't work – it's unfortunate," Boebert told Tuesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "We need good people to neutralize threats and defending themselves, and the people around them to protect them.

"Here in Colorado, we have some of the strictest gun laws, and they of course include universal background checks, they include high-capacity magazine bans, and then we have the extreme-risk protection orders, red-flag laws that are supposed to prevent guys like Ahmad [Al Aliwi] Alissa from doing what he did.

"We even have mutual adjudication that prohibits firearm ownership, and none of this stopped the tragedy that happened [Monday]."

Democrats working to restrict law-abiding gun owners is the wrong answer to the scourge of mental illness and mass murder, particularly when sane, pro-gun Americans can help save lives, Boebert told host Greg Kelly.

"It's very unfortunate that their first knee jerk reaction is to limit our ability to defend ourselves," she said. "There are bad people who do bad things, and we need a way to protect ourselves, because we don't know when they're going to act on the things that are rolling through their minds and consuming their thoughts, and so we need a way to protect ourselves.

"That's why I carry."

Boebert has controversially sought to even carry her gun into the halls of Congress, but she noted she can never know when evil might strike.

"I've been asked many times: Why do you carry in a grocery store?" she continued. "Well, unfortunately, you don't know if there's going to be something like this that happens in a grocery store. But, at the end of the day, when violence occurs my first reaction will never be to try to disarm and restrict the American people."

Boebert cited data that showed "96% of mass public shootings occur in gun-free zones."

"And this King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, was very much a soft target where open carry was banned, and it's very discouraged in Boulder of all places, in Colorado, to carry a firearm," she said.

Instead, anti-Second Amendment Democrats should be supporting Americans on their right to self defense.

"What they don't want really is to empower people to stop things like this, to give us the tools to stop things like this, and that's guns," she said. "That would absolutely neutralize a threat like this, and we would have seen less casualties, but we need to stop creating a target-rich environments for evil people to attack."

And the jumping to conclusions on social media that mass murder is mostly a white-race crime was appalling to Boebert.

"Just because Ahmad [Al Aliwi] Alissa believed in Islam doesn't mean that I'm going to sit here and say that all Muslims are somehow responsible for his evil actions," she said. "I'm tired of these identity-politics games. I'm tired of politicians thinking that they know how to run our lives better than we do.

"All of these laws that they're passing, it would not have stopped the tragedy that happened yesterday. And I'm tired of these elected officials playing politics, political games, political theater with our lives."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here