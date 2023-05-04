Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: GOP Will Hold Biden, Garland Accountable

Americans deserve to know whether President Joe Biden sold out the U.S. to line his own pockets, and House Republicans will hold him and "wingman" Attorney General Merrick Garland accountable, says Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

"It's the same people who have sworn that there wasn't going to be any political malfeasance here who are serving in the administration blocking these investigations," Boebert said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" in reference to the House Oversight Committee's investigation into the Biden family's domestic and international business dealings to determine whether their activities compromised U.S. national security.

"During the President [Donald] Trump investigations, what did they find out? They found out that he makes a lot of money, and he does a really good job at it. And I can't wait to see him back in the White House and just fixing all of this. But the American people deserve to know if Biden sold out the United States of America to line his own pockets," she added.

"If you have a former vice president, now president, committing treason, then we owe it to the American people to get to the bottom of this. And frankly, we will; but the buck doesn't stop with Biden. Merrick Garland is Biden's wingman, and he lied to the American people in front of Congress and lied, yet again, when he said that he stands by his testimony in the Hunter Biden probe. Now, lying before Congress is perjury. I'm just glad that the American people have restored strong leadership in the House of Representatives, because we will hold these crooks accountable."

Garland on Tuesday said his testimony to Congress about a federal criminal investigation of Hunter Biden was truthful in response to an IRS whistleblower's claims alleging a cover-up.

"I stand by my testimony; and I refer you to the attorney for the district of Delaware, who is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate," Garland told a reporter.

