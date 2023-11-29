Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Biden Should Come Clean on Corruption

President Joe Biden singled out Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Wednesday during a visit to her congressional district, criticizing her for calling the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act "a massive failure."

Boebert, who narrowly won reelection in 2022 in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, told Newsmax Wednesday that Biden should shift his attention elsewhere.

"Instead of bragging about his failed economic policies, Joe should come clean about the Biden crime family," Boebert told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "That is the real corruption here, aside from spending our children's and our children's children's future into oblivion and going off a financial cliff.

"Certainly, his family is taken care of financially. He likes to boast about jobs being up even in Colorado, but he's not taking into consideration second and third jobs that people are having to pick up to be able to afford the goods that they were once able to afford under President [Donald] Trump."

Biden spoke at CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado, the world's largest wind turbine tower manufacturer, to tout hundreds of new jobs created by tax incentives for green energy initiatives.

"Joe Biden's speech in Pueblo was just like any other speech of his: hard to watch, filled with stumbles and gaffes," Boebert said. "He flat-out lied, even calling President Trump a congressman.

"Joe Biden is relying on these environmental extremists to keep Democrats in power. On Joe Biden's watch, credit card debt, groceries, and gas prices — they've all reached record highs. These high prices are squeezing working-class Coloradans and rural America.

"Rather than cutting wasteful federal spending and unleashing American energy production, Joe Biden continues to pander to these radical extremists, lock up more land, and spend his time focused on campaign stunts and vacations rather than doing the job he was elected to do."

