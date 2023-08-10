Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Prioritize Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said Thursday that a House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden should be a priority when it reconvenes in September.

Joining Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Boebert argued that enough evidence had been gathered by the House Oversight Committee she sits on to launch the inquiry.

She first explained that the panel garnered evidence of "upwards of $20 million" in questionable transactions directed to the Biden family, as well as testimony from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers.

The testimony of Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, before the Oversight Committee in a deposition, was also highlighted by Boebert.

"Joe Biden keeps doubling down and saying he had nothing to do with this," Boebert stated. "In my opinion, this is a compromised president who must be impeached."

The congresswoman then emphasized that when the House returns from its August recess next month, "this needs to be a priority."

"It's very frustrating for me that we are back home and not doing our due diligence to actually impeach Joe Biden for the bribery schemes that we've seen in the FD-1023s — $5 million to one Biden and then to another," Boebert said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested in late July that once the House investigations are completed, an inquiry would allow "Congress to get the information to be able to know the truth."

While McCarthy told Fox News that he did not believe incriminating evidence existed yet, he did pledge that the lower chamber's Republican leadership "will follow this to the end."

Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office, accused McCarthy this week of lying in order to appease far-right members of his conference.

"Speaker McCarthy has decided the truth should not get in the way of his and House Republicans' relentless efforts to smear the president," Sams said.

"They are prioritizing their own extreme, far-right political agenda at the expense of focusing on what really matters to the American people: working together to make their lives better," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!