Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: House Hearings Should Net Criminal Referrals

House Republicans are not trying to "score political" points with their hearings on Twitter, spending, and other issues, but are "scoring points for the American people," and criminal referrals should come as a result in some cases, Rep. Lauren Boebert told Newsmax.

"They've been steamrolled by the Democrat Party, which spent trillions of dollars over the past few years and have had no significant hearings," the Colorado Republican said on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports." "Now we are holding the hearings that are important to restoring our constitutional republic and getting our country on track and finding answers to inflation and our energy crisis, and our southern border."

Meanwhile, the committee will have "many questions" for Twitter executives when they appear for hearings, said Boebert, adding that she is "excited to finally start having some real accountability in this town."

Democrats, she said, have refused to hold "real hearings," but the Twitter files that have been released "revealed a lot."

"Twitter was staffed by 95% liberal personnel and their policies were designed and implemented to suppress conservative speech," Boebert said. "We are called conspiracy theorists for believing that. Well, they came true. But what we need to find out is if Twitter was being pressured by the federal government to restrict free speech to infringe on Americans' First Amendment rights [and] directing Twitter to censor free speech. That includes tweeting about the Hunter Biden laptop."

And if that happened, she said, "that's totally illegal, and whoever did that absolutely deserves jail time, and there should be criminal referrals that come out of our committee hearings."

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the billions of dollars that were paid out in COVID emergency funds, and hearings are coming next week concerning the southern border and the censorship of Twitter, she said.

"The Oversight Committee is hitting the ground running and we're going to ensure that we root out waste, fraud, and abuse throughout the federal government," said Boebert. "This is our job.

"Congress is to have oversight over the federal agencies, and if those agencies don't think that we should be asking them questions and having that oversight, perhaps they've served their purpose and have grown much larger than they ever should have."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!