Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: Name-calling Dems Should Call GOP 'The Majority'

Democrats like to call conservatives "conspiracy theorists," "MAGA extremists," or any other name that can help distract from their policies, but they should really get used to calling them "the majority," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Monday.

"When you're failing, you just start attacking and calling names, and honestly, I've been called a lot worse," Boebert said while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They want to call us conspiracy theorists and anything they can to distract from the terrible policies that they are using to destroy our great country. What they really need to get used to calling my colleagues and I are the majority."

The Colorado representative went on to explain that in the House, where Republicans hold the majority, the conference, while not always agreeing, can govern and set policy.

"We still come together and find the best policies that we can get passed out of the House and start to lower inflation and secure the border, make sure that our military is taking care of and that wokeism is out of it," Boebert said.

"So the Democrats can call [us] all the names that they want," she added, "but we're actually getting the jobs done."

