Rep. Boebert to Newsmax: House Will Impeach Mayorkas

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Tuesday she believes the House will vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the crisis at the southern border, but is unsure whether the Democrat-controlled Senate will convict him in a trial.

The House Homeland Security Committee on Sunday released articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, which he dismissed as "baseless." Republicans have been threatening impeachment for months over what they claim is his failure to enforce federal law at the southern border.

An impeachment vote is expected to take place on the House floor next week.

If the articles are approved, Mayorkas would become the second cabinet member to be impeached in U.S. history, following William Belknap, the Secretary of War under Ulysses S. Grant, in 1876. Belknap, who resigned following the impeachment vote, was acquitted by the Senate.

"I do believe that we are going to get this impeachment through the House, and I'm not sure exactly what the Senate will do," Boebert told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I don't have a lot of faith in them. But my responsibility is in the House of Representatives. And today, the Homeland Security Committee passed an impeachment bill to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his dereliction of duty at our southern border.

"I look forward to voting to impeach him on the House floor next week. Mayorkas is not just incompetent. He's a lying criminal who, along with crooked Joe Biden, has orchestrated an all-out invasion at our southern border."

