DHS' Bis to Newsmax: High Court Opens Door to Sanctuary Enforcement

Department of Homeland Security official Lauren Bis hailed the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling Monday, telling Newsmax it clears the way for federal immigration agents to resume large-scale raids in sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles.

"This is a big win for the administration," Bis, DHS' deputy assistant secretary for media relations, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We are going to sanctuary cities. We are going to places like Los Angeles. Today we announced an operation in Chicago. We are in Boston. We are going to sanctuary cities where these criminal illegal aliens flock because they know sanctuary politicians will protect them.

"But under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, there is no safe haven for criminal illegal aliens anymore."

The high court's decision lifted restrictions that had limited Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting sweeps in heavily immigrant neighborhoods. The three liberal justices dissented, warning the ruling could open the door to racial profiling.

Bis insisted DHS is focused on public safety and pointed to what she described as "record lows" in border crossings. She credited the administration's self-deportation initiative, which offers $1,000 to migrants who voluntarily depart the U.S.

"The world is hearing our message," she said. "People know that if they are criminals, they are not welcome in the U.S., and that the easiest and safest option is to take the $1,000 and leave our country now, so you have the opportunity to return the right legal way."

She also addressed the high-profile case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member from El Salvador who reportedly could be deported to Eswatini, a small southern African nation formerly known as Swaziland. Reports suggested Uganda might take him, but DHS rejected the option.

"He can claim fear to go to nearly every single country," Bis said. "But he is not going to remain here in the U.S. We're not going to allow a known public safety threat to be loose on our streets and terrorize American citizens."

