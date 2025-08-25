DHS' Bis to Newsmax: Abrego Garcia No Longer a Threat

Lauren Bis, deputy assistant secretary for media relations at the Department of Homeland Security, told Newsmax on Monday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is no longer a threat to Americans.

Bis appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" after a federal judge on Monday ordered that Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who entered the U.S. illegally, not be moved from a Virginia detention center to ensure he has access to counsel. The judge's ruling blocked his deportation to Uganda.

The Trump administration maintains that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 criminal gang.

"We constantly, every single day, are fighting against activist judges that try to stop us from filling, fulfilling the American people's mandates to deport criminal, illegal aliens," Bis said.

"But President Trump and [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem have taken strong action. They've arrested this individual and made sure this known public safety threat – a gang member, a human trafficker, someone who is soliciting child pornography, a wife-beater – that he is arrested, and he is no longer a threat to the American people," she said.

Bis criticized elected officials such as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who have supported Abrego Garcia, even drinking margaritas with him.

"This would be laughable if it weren't so disgusting," Bis said. "Sen. Van Hollen had margaritas with a man. Meanwhile, his constituent, Rachel Morin, was murdered by an illegal alien led into this country by the Biden administration. And we don't see him ever say anything about the victims of illegal alien crime.

"Where are these people? For Rachel Morin, a real Maryland mom, someone who would be here today if it weren't for the reckless border policies of the Biden administration."

