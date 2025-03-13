Maine State Rep. Libby to Newsmax: Won't Apologize for Speaking Truth

Maine state Rep. Laurel Libby told Newsmax on Thursday that she has no intention of apologizing in the Maine House of Representatives for calling out a male participating in girls' sports and filed a lawsuit against state Democrats instead.

Last month, Libby posted two photos on Facebook that she said showed a high school teenager in Cumberland, Maine, who competed in a pole vault competition as a boy one year and a girl the next. Libby was censured by the Maine House of Representatives for doing so. Further, House Speaker Ryan Fecteau barred Libby from speaking or voting until she apologizes.

She filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday.

"I have no plans to apologize for speaking the truth, and that's why this lawsuit is necessary. I have 9,000 constituents who have been disenfranchised by Speaker Fecteau and the Democrat majority and their unconstitutional censure," Libby said on "Finnerty."

"So we had to file. We filed this week in district court, and we're looking forward to our day in court."

One day after filing her lawsuit, all six of Maine's federal judges recused themselves from the case, citing a court employee who has a connection to the case. Libby's lawsuit has been assigned to a district court judge in Rhode Island.

"There seems to be a familial relationship that affects this case," Libby told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty. "And so the long and short is, whether it's a judge that's from Maine or a judge from Rhode Island, we're looking forward to having our day in court and ensuring that my constitutional right to free speech and my constituents' right to representation in the state House is upheld by the courts."

