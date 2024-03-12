×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: laurel lee | robert hur | joe biden | classified documents | age | mental state | investigation

Rep. Laurel Lee to Newsmax: Hur's Findings 'Devastating' for Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:54 AM EDT

Special counsel Robert Hur's report is devastating for President Joe Biden, according to Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., in a Newsmax interview.

Hur's report concluded Biden should not face criminal charges for his handling of sensitive governmental information when he was vice president and sparked further concerns about the president's cognitive ability and competence.

The findings were "absolutely devastating for President Biden," Lee told Tuesday's "Wake Up America" in advance of Hur's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, of which she is a member.

"Is there evidence that he committed these crimes?" she said. "I think it is uncontroverted that there is. I don't think there's any dispute that he actually had these documents that he shouldn't have had, that he disclosed them to people who should never have had any information about their contents, that they were very sensitive and important documents related to our national security.

"The findings are also very important and relevant, not just to us in Congress, but to all of the American people about the competence of our commander in chief, and whether he is really up for the task of holding that job at this point.

"He is the person that we now have findings from this special counsel that he may not be in a mental state to be remembering what he's doing, remembering if these documents are not classified, who are you supposed to be sharing with?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Special counsel Robert Hur's report is devastating for President Joe Biden, according to Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., in a Newsmax interview.
laurel lee, robert hur, joe biden, classified documents, age, mental state, investigation, special counsel
286
2024-54-12
Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved