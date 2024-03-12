Rep. Laurel Lee to Newsmax: Hur's Findings 'Devastating' for Biden

Special counsel Robert Hur's report is devastating for President Joe Biden, according to Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., in a Newsmax interview.

Hur's report concluded Biden should not face criminal charges for his handling of sensitive governmental information when he was vice president and sparked further concerns about the president's cognitive ability and competence.

The findings were "absolutely devastating for President Biden," Lee told Tuesday's "Wake Up America" in advance of Hur's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, of which she is a member.

"Is there evidence that he committed these crimes?" she said. "I think it is uncontroverted that there is. I don't think there's any dispute that he actually had these documents that he shouldn't have had, that he disclosed them to people who should never have had any information about their contents, that they were very sensitive and important documents related to our national security.

"The findings are also very important and relevant, not just to us in Congress, but to all of the American people about the competence of our commander in chief, and whether he is really up for the task of holding that job at this point.

"He is the person that we now have findings from this special counsel that he may not be in a mental state to be remembering what he's doing, remembering if these documents are not classified, who are you supposed to be sharing with?"

