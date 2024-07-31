Rep. Laurel Lee to Newsmax: House Task Force to Ensure 'Accountability'

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the House task force investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump will focus on "transparency and accountability."

House leaders announced on Monday that the bipartisan task force will be led by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., who represents the district in which the attack took place on July 13. The group's aim is to investigate the events leading up to the attack and to make recommendations on how to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Lee, one of the seven Republicans appointed to the task force, said on "National Report" that the "first thing" they must accomplish is to "figure out exactly how this could have happened."

She added, "We've heard enough testimony and developed enough evidence already to know that this was an absolutely catastrophic failure. And the Secret Service has a zero-fail mission so that things like this cannot ever occur."

According to Lee, the task force's "number one" purpose is to "get to the bottom of how this could have happened," noting that several legislators have already traveled "to the site in Butler, Pennsylvania, to actually walk those grounds and see those buildings. And it is even more hard to believe this could have happened, having seen it."

She added that while "the first step will be getting all of the facts about what happened … the second is transparency and accountability" from the Secret Service.

"The American people, Congress, we all need to know what happened here because President Trump is still out there today doing rallies. We need to have absolute confidence, as does he, that whatever the failure was here is not going to happen again, and that any protectee under Secret Service watch is going to be kept safe."

