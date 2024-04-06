Rep. Laurel Lee to Newsmax: Mayorkas Has 'Subverted the Law'

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Saturday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "has deliberately subverted the law," which has "led to these millions of people coming in" through the U.S. southern border.

The Republican-controlled House narrowly passed two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas by a single vote on Feb. 13. The House charged that Mayorkas has "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and breached the public trust by lying to Congress and stating that the border was secure.

Lee, one of the House impeachment managers, said Mayorkas lied to the American people when he told Congress that he has operational control of the border and that it is secure.

"[President] Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas have deliberately misled Congress and defied the courts. This one branch of government is basically undermining the other two branches. It's an affront to our basic system of government and the Constitution," she said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

Reportedly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to schedule a vote and presumably dismiss or table the impeachment charges a day after they are presented by the House impeachment managers.

