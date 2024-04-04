Rep. Laurel Lee to Newsmax: Mayorkas Has Breached Public Trust

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has "subverted the law, defied court orders, and breached the public trust every single day that Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are there."

The Republican-controlled House narrowly passed two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas by a single vote on Feb. 13. The House charged that Mayorkas "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and breached the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border is secure.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was expected to schedule a vote and presumably dismiss or table the impeachment charges a day after they are presented by the House impeachment managers.

Lee, appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show." was asked why, when the Republicans controlled the Senate, House Democrats were able to push through the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

"Because that wasn't justice," Lee said. "That was a sham. And Republicans actually care about the rule of law. They care about due process and they care about doing something like this only when it's appropriate and only when it's right."