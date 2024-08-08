WATCH TV LIVE

Elder, Leavitt to Newsmax: Dems Fearmongering to Get Votes

Thursday, 08 August 2024 09:59 PM EDT

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder and press secretary for former President Donald Trump Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Thursday that all Democrats are doing is fearmongering to get votes when they claim former President Donald Trump and Republicans will put an end to Social Security.

"This is Democrat politics 101," Elder, a conservative radio talk show host, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They said the same thing about Ronald Reagan. Same thing about George Herbert Walker Bush. Same thing about W [George W. Bush]. They say it about every single Republican. They want to get rid of Social Security. They want to get rid of Medicaid. They want to throw grandma off the bridge.

"If it's not [that], [it's] you're a racist and you're a bigot. It's just standard Democrat politics 101."

Leavitt said Democrats like to fearmonger with issues like Social Security and abortion because they appeal to voters' emotions.

"The Democrats love to lie," Leavitt said. "They love to lie about the issue of abortion. They love to lie about the issue of Social Security. Why? Because they are emotional issues, and the Democrats want to fearmonger voters into voting for them. Let's set the record straight on abortion. President Trump believes in the rights of states to make these decisions. The rights of those closest to the people in their state legislatures to decide, not the federal government. And he has repeatedly stated he will not sign a federal abortion ban when he is elected.

"On Social Security, we had President Trump for four years. He protected Social Security for our seniors. He will do it again. And now he's rolled out a new, exciting proposal: No more tax on Social Security [benefits]. He will get that done, and Americans can trust him to do it."

Thursday, 08 August 2024 09:59 PM
