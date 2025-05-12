Gov. Rhoden to Newsmax: South Dakota Helping Secure Border

South Dakota GOP Gov. Larry Rhoden told Newsmax on Monday he is looking forward to his first visit to the southern border.

Rhoden became governor in January, replacing Kristi Noem, who resigned to become secretary of Homeland Security in the Trump administration. Rhoden has sent South Dakota National Guard troops to help secure the southern border and said he plans to visit the National Guard troops in Del Rio.

"This is the eighth time that we've had South Dakota National Guard troops at the border," Rhoden said on "Newsline." "Now with Secretary Noem at the helm for the Department of Homeland Security and President Trump, we have a lot of faith in them. And we're doing our part in South Dakota to help them do their job.

Rhoden also praised President Donald Trump for his work in helping to boost the agricultural industry, a major part of South Dakota's economy.

"We were at an event for a company celebrating 40 years and their slogan was 'Just do what you say you'll do,' and it made me think of Trump," Rhoden said.

