Larry Elder to Newsmax: I Will Be on Stage for First GOP Debate

Conservative talk show host and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder guaranteed Tuesday on Newsmax that he will be on the stage for Wednesday night's first GOP primary debate, even after the Republican National Committee said he didn't qualify.

"I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there, otherwise we're going to be in court," Elder told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Trust me. I am going to be up there on that debate stage tomorrow."

Elder, businessman Perry Johnson and former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas are among the GOP candidates furious over the RNC's decision to leave them off the debate stage. Neither of the three apparently reached the RNC's conditions for qualifying: at least 40,000 national donors, with 200 from at least 20 states; poll at least 1% in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% in one early state poll from two "carve out" states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC; and sign a pledge of support to the eventual presidential nominee.

Elder said he met all the requirements but was told by the RNC that one of his polls, by Rasmussen Reports, could not be used.

"All of a sudden, they say Rasmussen is not acceptable because it is quote, 'affiliated with the Trump campaign,' end quote," Elder said. "I had no idea. Even if that's true, it is not affiliated with my campaign."

Rasmussen Reports responded on X, posting: "NOTE: We have not run a poll suggested by or paid for by President Trump or any of his surrogates – but we'd be pleased to do so.

"We will run a poll for ANY politician, party or U.S-based political group under the rules long published here," the group wrote, adding a link to a page describing its polling policies.

Elder believes the debate field was hand-picked by the RNC because it favors some candidates over others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I believe the RNC wants Ron DeSantis to be the guy," Elder said. "I believe they don't believe that Trump can win. Of course, he can win. That's what I think is going on here, and it's absolutely outrageous. I'm bringing something to the table the others are not.

"Even if I'm not the nominee, if I can get people talking about the epidemic of fatherlessness, the need for school choice, a way to get rid of these soft-on-crime, George Soros-backed [district attorneys] and to deal with the need for us to stop this constant lie that America is systemically racist … I will have done my job for my party, and more importantly, I will have done my job for my country."

