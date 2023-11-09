Larry Elder to Newsmax: Debate Didn't Sway Trump Supporters

Larry Elder told Newsmax he finds it unlikely any supporters of former President Donald Trump changed their minds after the third Republican presidential debate on Wednesday.

Appearing Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Elder, who was running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination before dropping out last month, said he did not feel like the candidates on the stage were able to distinguish themselves.

"This is Trump's to lose. He's ahead by 50 points," Elder said of the primary, where Trump is still the clear favorite to run away with the Republican presidential nomination.

Elder said that "while many things were entertaining last night," like entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy going after former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, he doesn't think anybody "leaning towards voting for Donald Trump has changed his or her mind."

Elder also said he did not believe any Republican candidate on stage effectively demonstrated how he or she is a better alternative to Trump, pointing to Ramaswamy's consistent warm words about him.

The debates are a somewhat personal topic for Elder.

When he was still running, the prominent conservative commentator got into a spat with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel when she denied one of the polls he sent for qualification.

It disqualified him from the first GOP debate and eventually led him to suspend his campaign.

"Ronna McDaniel is responsible for my not being on that stage," Elder said when asked about Ramaswamy laying into her at the debate.

"There's no love lost between Ronna McDaniel and me. She's not going to be getting a Christmas card from me," he quipped.

Elder has endorsed Trump for the White House.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com