Lara Trump to Newsmax: Americans 'Awakened' to Country Slipping Away

Lara Trump, a top adviser of Donald Trump, told Newsmax that Americans have been "awakened" to their country slipping away following the former president's indictment.

Appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the wife of Eric Trump said her father-in-law was more confident than ever at his election prospects despite the charges, citing the response of ordinary Americans.

"I think a lot of this has awakened people, in a way," Lara Trump said. "I think that people are starting to realize that the country they thought they were living in may actually be a little different.

"This is a banana republic," she continued. "And I think people are really coming out and supporting my father-in-law in a big way, and he's feeling it because they realize he's likely the only person who can set things back right on the other side of this."

One of the first things on Donald Trump's bucket list, Lara Trump said, will be breaking up the weaponized Department of Justice and FBI targeting him and other conservatives.

"The fact that you have [President] Joe Biden and Hunter Biden allegedly each receiving $5 million from Burisma ... how on earth are we supposed to have" Joe Biden "as president right now?" Lara Trump asked.

Her comments arrive as Trump appears to gain in the polls even after his Tuesday arraignment at a federal district court in Miami on 37 counts related to sensitive files harbored at his Mar-a-Lago property.

Trump's 2024 presidential campaign also reported Wednesday that it raised over $6.6 million since his indictment was announced last week, according to a Newsmax report.

"Since deranged Jack Smith took the unprecedented step of weaponizing the justice system to attack his political opponent, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 has raised more than $6.6 million in just a few short days," the campaign stated.

