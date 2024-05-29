WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lara trump | support | donald trump | joe biden | election | nyc | criminal trial

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trial Is 'Stain' on 'History of America'

By    |   Wednesday, 29 May 2024 10:33 PM EDT

Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that the ongoing documents trial of former President Donald Trump is "a stain on the history of America."

The jury is expected to continue deliberations on Thursday after receiving instructions from Judge Juan Merchan on the law and the factors they may consider in reaching a verdict. Trump is facing 34 counts of fraud related to the alleged falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said that it has "been incredible" to watch the former president "still standing and fighting."

She said: "The frustration he [Trump] must have felt [listening to the judge]. And yet there he is, sitting there every single day listening to this garbage. And then what does he do? He goes out afterward, he talks to the press."

"He is going to bodegas in Harlem. He's delivering pizzas to the FDNY firefighters. He's holding rallies with 25,000 people in the deep blue Bronx, New York. It's amazing to see," she said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"It was an honor to be there by his side. We'll continue to be there as a family to support him through whatever they might throw his way, but truly just an incredible time in our history," she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that the ongoing documents trial of former President Donald Trump is "a stain on the history of America."
lara trump, support, donald trump, joe biden, election, nyc, criminal trial, jury, deliberations
274
2024-33-29
Wednesday, 29 May 2024 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved