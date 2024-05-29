Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trial Is 'Stain' on 'History of America'

Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that the ongoing documents trial of former President Donald Trump is "a stain on the history of America."

The jury is expected to continue deliberations on Thursday after receiving instructions from Judge Juan Merchan on the law and the factors they may consider in reaching a verdict. Trump is facing 34 counts of fraud related to the alleged falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said that it has "been incredible" to watch the former president "still standing and fighting."

She said: "The frustration he [Trump] must have felt [listening to the judge]. And yet there he is, sitting there every single day listening to this garbage. And then what does he do? He goes out afterward, he talks to the press."

"He is going to bodegas in Harlem. He's delivering pizzas to the FDNY firefighters. He's holding rallies with 25,000 people in the deep blue Bronx, New York. It's amazing to see," she said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"It was an honor to be there by his side. We'll continue to be there as a family to support him through whatever they might throw his way, but truly just an incredible time in our history," she added.

