Lara Trump to Newsmax: If You Cheat in '24, We'll Sue You

By    |   Tuesday, 23 April 2024 09:44 PM EDT

Lara Trump, the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, warned on Newsmax of impending lawsuits for anyone who plans to cheat in the 2024 election.

During her appearance on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Trump explained that the RNC has 100,000 poll workers queued up for the election and that they are aware of how many ballots should come in and out of each county. 

"Here's something else," she added, "we need to make clear: if we catch you cheating — and we're looking for you out there to cheat — we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law."

"It is not worth it to cheat in a federal election. That is a crime, my friends, you do not want to commit. We need to ensure that people understand the severity of this, and they are not even tempted by the other side to do something nefarious."

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 09:44 PM
