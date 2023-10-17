Lara Trump to Newsmax: Americans Come Before Palestine Refugees

On Tuesday, Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife, told Newsmax that Americans should come before Palestinian refugees.

Speaking to "Rob Schmitt Tonight," she said, "When you have half of that population," in Palestine, "supportive of the atrocities that were committed and are continuing to be committed in Israel, then that's too many."

"You know if you went to a bakery, and somebody said, 'Here are a dozen cupcakes, and one of them is poisoned.' I bet you wouldn't try a single one of those cupcakes. Why take the chance?"

"It is a horrible situation all around," she added. "But we have to start remembering who we're putting first. It's American citizens, our safety, our security, and that should always come first."

