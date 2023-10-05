Lara Trump to Newsmax: Stop Deep State, or No Country Left

If the deep state continues to meddle in elections and engage in corruption, "We will not have a country left," Lara Trump told Newsmax Thursday.

"It really feels like we're living in a Third-World country, a communist country the way that things have operated here in America over the past several years," she told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We know the CIA interfered in the 2016 election, now we find out more and more information about 2020 just how much our Department of Justice apparently was doing to help out the big guy, Joe Biden, become president."

She said tthe notion that the federal government could be politically weaponized for one side and against another "is a terrifying spot to find ourselves in as a country" and that it "gives people all the more clarity they need" in order to see what's at stake in the 2024 election.

"If we allow these people to get away with this kind of corruption, and we don't correct course, we will not have a country left," she added.

"I think it's why so many people have thrown their support behind Donald Trump. They see the way this system is going for one guy, Joe Biden, and against another guy, Donald Trump. They know who they want to run this country, it's Donald J. Trump."