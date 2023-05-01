Lara Trump to Newsmax: Tucker Carlson 'Made' for the Internet

Lara Trump, the former advisor to the Trump 2020 presidential campaign, told Newsmax on Monday that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could pivot to an online platform following his firing.

Podcaster Joe Rogan recently speculated that Fox News might try to keep Carlson off TV in order to avoid competing with him. When asked about Rogan's thoughts on Carlson, Lara Trump said on "John Bachman Now" that "we all know Tucker to be really bold and brave and things that he said. He is a conveyor of truth. He speaks it unapologetically."

She added, "I think it would be amazing to see him actually able to use his voice out there" on a new platform.

"I'm sure that there's a lot behind the scenes, obviously, that we don't know about going on right now. And Fox is having to weigh … what do they do next? How do they go forward now without Tucker, what happens ultimately with him?"

Trump said, "But it kind of seems like Tucker was almost made for the space of the internet. Because if you think about Tucker Carlson, without you know, corporate media maybe directing him in the way that he does things and some of the things that he says. I mean, I feel like the rails are off, the guard rails are off, and people are ready to see a day like that come."

