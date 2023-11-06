×
Tags: lara trump | fraud | trial | letitia james | donald trump | politics | new york city

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Fraud Trial 'Un-American'

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 10:57 PM EST

Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday night the New York City fraud trial against her father-in-law Donald Trump is exactly that – a fraud.

"I think everyone sees what this is all about," Lara Trump said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Never has this been about protecting the citizens of New York."

The wife of Eric Trump, the youngest son of the former president, said everyone should have believed the New York attorney general when she conveyed her plans out loud the first time.

"You have Letitia James, who has been on a ravenous witch hunt for Donald Trump. It's all about politics," Lara Trump said. "She told us herself when she ran for attorney general of the state of New York. She never cared about the fact that there was nobody who was harmed. There was never an injured party at all. There's no plaintiff in this case. She wants Donald Trump, and she told us that before she ever had her hands on any information about him.

"I think you're going to see my father-in-law have a lot to say about this at his next available opportunity. It is sick. It's despicable, and it's un-American what's going on," she said.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


