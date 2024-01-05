Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden 'Shameful' for MAGA Attack

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of GOP presidential front-runner President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's "shameful" attack on MAGA Republicans during a campaign speech earlier in the day is rooted in one immutable truth — he has nothing else on which to run.

Lara Trump joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" to dissect Biden's first campaign speech of the election year and noted that it was short on resume material from his first three years in office.

"You didn't hear somebody coming out, a candidate for president of the United States, and really, what you can assume is his first real campaign speech of this campaign season and say, Hey, I've been in this White House now for three years here, all the big accomplishments I have. Here's what I've done to make your life better, because he can't do that," said Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump.

Biden instead used his speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to mark the three-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, blaming Donald Trump for the day "we nearly lost America."

"All they have at this point on the Democrat side is trying to foment hate and fear of Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda, the America-First agenda," said the host of "The Right View" podcast. "Look, the truth is that the people in this movement, in our Make America Great Again movement, are people who love this country, who pay their taxes, who do things legally, who follow the law, who don't want to see us end up in World War III.

"If that makes me a MAGA Republican, yes, I'm at the top of that list.

"It is really shameful to see that we have a president of the United States who comes out and alienate half the country right off the bat and can't even point to one single accomplishment he has had as president," Lara Trump told Bolling.

"It tells you all you need to know."

