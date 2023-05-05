×
Tags: lara trump | neera tanden | omb | senate

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Senate Shuns Tanden; Biden Promotes Her

By    |   Friday, 05 May 2023 09:08 PM EDT

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that Neera Tanden, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, is getting a "promotion" despite previously failing a Senate hearing.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law slammed the White House for appointing Tanden to replace Susan Rice as director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council.

Tanden had her nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget withdrawn in 2021 after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he would not back her.

"Who is actually running the country? Because let's face it, none of us believe it's Joe Biden," Trump said, adding that Tanden is "going not shape really what happens here in America."

"If you like the way it's run for the past 2 1/2 years, buckle up, because it's only going to get worse with an individual like this woman in there," she continued. "It is such a shame, but I think it's why people are absolutely desperate to get to November of 2024 and vote Joe Biden out of office."

A controversial figure, Tanden was targeted by lawmakers during her failed OMB nomination for a history of profane tweets directed at Republican senators and members of Congress.

Stefanie Feldman will replace Tanden as Biden's staff secretary after she officially assumes the role later this month.

Friday, 05 May 2023 09:08 PM
