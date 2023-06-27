Lara Trump to Newsmax: MSM Leading US Down 'Dangerous' Path

Daughter-in-law to former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, told Newsmax that the selective coverage of the mainstream media is leading America down a "dangerous" path.

Speaking to "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Lara Trump says the mainstream media is trying to distract with their coverage of a recent Trump audio clip, wherein the former president alleges that the Department of Defense was trying to pin an invasion of Iran on him, Lara says "so yeah, it is not surprising that they're doing something what we all used to call jazz hands when I did dance back in the day, 'Hey, don't look at this. Look over here at this. There's nothing to see here.'"

"It's really amazing," she continues, "and you look at the situation with the Biden family, and I think people are becoming acutely aware as to how dangerous this is for the future of our country."

Lara Trump goes on to contrast how, for years, the Department of Justice was aware of the Rosetta Stone of corruption contained within Hunter Biden's laptop and yet did not act on it. She also notes how the majority of the news media actively did not cover it.

