Lara Trump to Newsmax: Pence Blaming Trump for Massacre 'Insane'

Former Vice President Mike Pence claiming that former President Donald Trump, due to his supposed "signaling retreat from America's role as leader of the free world," had anything to do with setting the stage for Hamas' massacre of Israelis over the weekend is "insane," Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday.

"I don't think anyone knows honestly what he's talking about," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "You look at the world under Donald Trump's leadership. We have proof of this. It actually happened … for four years, the world was stabilized under Donald Trump."

Pence made the comments during a Sunday interview, primarily blaming President Joe Biden but placing some blame at the feet of Donald Trump.

Lara Trump then noted the examples under Donald Trump's leadership of Middle East peace agreements, meetings with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, a possible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, no new wars and the eradication of ISIS.

"The idea that Donald Trump had anything to do with this is insane. Everyone knows what happened here. It is because of the weak leadership of Joe Biden, the Biden administration. The fact that the entire world knows if you want to get something past the U.S., you do it now, there is no doubt," Trump said. "So, I don't know exactly what Mike Pence was talking about, but it didn't make a lot of sense."

