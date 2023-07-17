×
Tags: lara trump | maga | left | extremist | joe biden | donald trump

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Left Flops in Labeling MAGA Movement 'Extremist'

By    |   Monday, 17 July 2023 09:17 PM EDT

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday the Left is misfiring when it tries to label those who are part of the Make America Great Movement as extremists.

"They need to start talking about what people who are part of the Make America Great Again movement, the MAGA movement, really want and who they are," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "These are moms and dads. These are business owners. These are people who consider themselves to be patriots who love this country. These are people who just want to get their life and their feet back under them who have really been put through it over the past 2.5 years since Joe Biden and the Democrats took over."

Trump, who is married to the former president's son Eric Trump, said "extremist MAGA Republican" is far from a derogatory term.

"We all know that people who backed my father-in-law, who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 and are looking forward to voting for him in 2024, are simply people who believe in the American dream and want to get it back," she said. "Yes, we are winning. Yes, we are every single day, getting more and more people on the side of the conservatives.

"The Republican Party continues to gain voters because we have seen how detrimental the Democrats and Joe Biden have been to this country in such a short period of time, and people know, quite frankly, we can't handle any more of it."

