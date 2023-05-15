Lara Trump to Newsmax: Fmr President Was Right About Everything

If one thing was proved by the release of the Durham Report on FBI misconduct in its investigation — dubbed "Crossfire Hurricane" — of ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, it's that the former president was right about everything, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Monday night.

"Donald Trump was right again. Welcome to the latest installment," Trump, who is married to the former president's son, Eric, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "How many times has what he said actually come true? Pretty much everything he ever talked about — and, by the way, he was mocked for saying — have all come true. These are terrifying things to consider happening in the United States of America."

She said everyone on Trump's team knew before and after the 2016 election that everything reported on alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia was "nonsense."

Lara Trump also said that after all these years later, it is nice to have clarity about how the FBI interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

"There are no two ways about it," she said. "No different than in 2020, [when] the CIA interfered in some way with the presidential election, and this was all, of course, to take down one man: Donald Trump. It's really amazing to think that a businessman, who believed in things like not having endless wars and standing up against the establishment, was a higher priority than criminals and just straight-up terrorists for the CIA, the FBI, and the DOJ."

"This is the very reason that anyone who loves this country and doesn't want to see us turn into a full-blown banana republic needs to back one man in 2024: That is Donald J. Trump," she continued. "My father-in-law has been very clear about his plans for a second term in the White House. He is going to clean house in Washington, D.C."

The report by special counsel John Durham did not recommend any criminal charges, leaving many to wonder if anyone will be held accountable for what transpired.

"The fact that there is no accountability for things like this, no accountability for anyone apparently involved in this 'Crossfire Hurricane' fiasco, it cost the taxpayers of our country $20 million," Lara Trump said. "It cost us two years of our lives to have to go through this fiasco.

"Let me remind everybody that while this was happening, Donald Trump was president of the United States and was supposed to be focused on governing, but he had this sort of nonsense hanging over his head," she added. "It is disgraceful and despicable. And I think that we should all be calling for some sort of accountability at the end of this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!