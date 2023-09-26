Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden Hurts Unions on Immigration

Lara Trump, host of "The Right View" podcast, told Newsmax that, despite President Joe Biden's pro-union image, his energy and immigration policies are hurting them in reality.

Appearing Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the wife of Eric Trump accused Biden of performative theatrics during his short visit to a United Auto Workers picket line outside Detroit earlier in the day.

"What a waste of money, by the way," Lara Trump said of his 11-minute appearance. "And we're all paying, ladies and gentlemen of this country, for Air Force One – for the plane that flew Joe Biden there to Michigan."

"And then, there he is with the auto workers ... as he's simultaneously trying to end their jobs by pushing so hard for electric cars and ... flooding the market with cheap labor from all these illegal immigrants that have poured over the southern border on his watch," she added.

Lara Trump said she believes that his administration would not need to "try so hard to make Joe Biden look cool if they actually had policies that positively impacted" the United States.

Her comments came as workers across nearly 40 General Motors and Stellantis N.V. factories in 20 states fight to increase their wages. The fallout is expected to affect 5,600 workers.

Ford's massive Michigan Assembly Plant has also been shut down since the strike started on Sept. 15. However, they were spared from wider walkouts after both sides signaled "real progress" in talks.

Deutsche Bank estimated last week that General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford have lost production of more than 16,000 vehicles since the strike started.

Lara Trump emphasized to Schmitt that the president's actions might do more harm than good toward Democrats garnering support with the strikers, though.

"Unfortunately for Joe Biden and the Democrats, I think today probably would have been better off if he would have just stayed sipping his warm milk at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," she said.

