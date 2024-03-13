×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lara trump | joe biden | donald trump | rnc | fundraising | surge

Lara Trump to Newsmax: Expect Fundraising Surge for RNC

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 10:00 PM EDT

Lara Trump predicted Wednesday on Newsmax a surge in fundraising for the Republican National Committee now that it is under new leadership.

Trump, recently named co-chair of the committee, expressed optimism on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about fundraising efforts, stating, "I think the change in leadership at the RNC has really inspired a lot of people to give this past weekend."

Lara Trump, married to former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, said the RNC had "our best fundraising weekend since 2020. That tells you all you need to know. People understand this is a must-win election, and I think they're very confident in the team."

She emphasized the importance of November's election and the enthusiasm among donors, saying, "I have personally received over the past 36 hours phone calls from multiple people who want to donate max out money to the RNC."

"I personally wrote an email this morning to send out to people all across this country asking for donations," she said.

CBS News reported Feb. 21 that President Joe Biden and Democrats began the year with a substantial fundraising advantage over the former president and the RNC.

Biden's campaign reported entering February with $130 million in cash across its affiliated committees, with $80 million attributed to the Biden for President Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

By contrast, the combined cash on hand for the former president's campaign, the RNC, and supporting political action committees stood at $65 million at the beginning of February.

Addressing the financial gap, Lara Trump acknowledged the challenge but expressed confidence in catching up.

"We do have to catch up," she said. "I believe we will, and I believe it's because people are now inspired, and they know that this is a winning team."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Lara Trump predicted Wednesday on Newsmax a surge in fundraising for the Republican National Committee (RNC) now that it is under new leadership.
lara trump, joe biden, donald trump, rnc, fundraising, surge
343
2024-00-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 10:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved