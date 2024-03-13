Lara Trump to Newsmax: Expect Fundraising Surge for RNC

Lara Trump predicted Wednesday on Newsmax a surge in fundraising for the Republican National Committee now that it is under new leadership.

Trump, recently named co-chair of the committee, expressed optimism on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" about fundraising efforts, stating, "I think the change in leadership at the RNC has really inspired a lot of people to give this past weekend."

Lara Trump, married to former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, said the RNC had "our best fundraising weekend since 2020. That tells you all you need to know. People understand this is a must-win election, and I think they're very confident in the team."

She emphasized the importance of November's election and the enthusiasm among donors, saying, "I have personally received over the past 36 hours phone calls from multiple people who want to donate max out money to the RNC."

"I personally wrote an email this morning to send out to people all across this country asking for donations," she said.

CBS News reported Feb. 21 that President Joe Biden and Democrats began the year with a substantial fundraising advantage over the former president and the RNC.

Biden's campaign reported entering February with $130 million in cash across its affiliated committees, with $80 million attributed to the Biden for President Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

By contrast, the combined cash on hand for the former president's campaign, the RNC, and supporting political action committees stood at $65 million at the beginning of February.

Addressing the financial gap, Lara Trump acknowledged the challenge but expressed confidence in catching up.

"We do have to catch up," she said. "I believe we will, and I believe it's because people are now inspired, and they know that this is a winning team."

