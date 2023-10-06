Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden's Wall Move an Election Ploy

Lara Trump, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Friday that next year's election is the reason President Joe Biden is resuming construction on her father-in-law's border wall.

"Oh, imagine that!" she said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Joe Biden, the guy who started taking it down, who we had to have people there guarding parts of the wall that they had laid down from when the Trump administration was active."

"It is so insane," she continued. "I guess it must be an election year coming up because people understand you can't have a country if you don't have borders. We need a border wall."

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will waive 26 federal laws in south Texas to allow border wall construction in Starr County, using funds that were allocated during the Trump administration.

Biden has come under political fire from all sides since the announcement that more physical barriers to entry would be constructed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tore into Biden on social media Thursday, telling him to "take responsibility" for the administration's decision on the Texas border wall and to "reverse course."

"The Biden administration was not required to expand construction of the border wall — and they certainly were not required to waive several environmental laws to expedite the building," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. "The President needs to take responsibility for this decision and reverse course."

The president wasn't scoring points with Republicans over the move either, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, calling it "window dressing" that doesn't address the underlying causes of illegal immigration.

"This is a crisis," Cruz told Fox News on Thursday. "It's out of control, but I don't believe for a minute that Joe Biden wants to fix it. I think this is all window dressing to pretend he cares."