Lara Trump to Newsmax: I Would 'Restore Faith' in RNC as Co-Chair

Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and a 2020 campaign adviser, told Newsmax Thursday that if she were to become the next Republican National Committee co-chair, she would "restore faith" in the organization.

"I am here to fight for the United States of America, and I can tell you I never anticipated that I would run for a position like co-chair of the RNC," Lara Trump said during an interview with Newsmax's Carl Higbie at the Conservative Political Action Conference. "But I also never anticipated this country would be in the dire straits that we're in right now.

"This is a must-win election. And I think the best way we do that is putting the best people in charge, re-energizing the party, making sure that people feel comfortable when they donate to the RNC; because, if we're being honest, there are a lot of people right now who say, I don't want to donate my money to that entity because I don't really know where that money goes.

"So we have to change that. We have to bring people in. We have to get a different viewpoint on things.

"Look, my father-in-law asked me to do this. I can assure you that I will take every minute of every day to fight for him, fight for this country, fight for patriots, for America-First candidates, and ensure that every penny of every dollar goes towards that fight."

Lara Trump pledged that her "No.1 goal" if elected co-chair will be to "restore faith in this entity," because "the truth is you can't win the presidency without the aid of the RNC."

"We need to be the most lethal and precise political fighting machine this country's ever seen," she said.

To that end, Lara Trump said Republicans need to start playing the political game the same way Democrats do if they hope to have any shot of winning in November.

"I said it in my speech here today: We don't just have to fight fire with fire. We have to fight fire with dynamite," she said. "If we're not playing the game better than the Democrats, we have already lost.

"So, yes, we have to do ballot harvesting everywhere it is legal. We have to do voter registration that is off the charts. We have to have not just poll watchers, but ... trained poll watchers. These are people who can actually, physically go in.

"They handle the ballots; they can count how many ballots in, how many ballots out. If we are not playing the game the same way, we will lose.

She continued: "We have to change the way we look at things, and one of those things is early voting. I know that as Republicans, we love to go vote on Election Day. I understand it's exciting and all those things and you're part of that day, but we don't have the perfect setup right now.

"Right now, what do we have? We have not one day. We don't have voter ID in a lot of places. We don't have paper ballots. So we have to get so many votes banked for Donald Trump as we lead into Nov. 5 with early voting that we're not playing catch-up on Election Day.

"You go vote as soon as you legally can, and then you take a friend and take somebody with you every day from that point all the way up to Election Day. That's how we're going to win."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com