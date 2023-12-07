×
Lara Trump to Newsmax: Donald Trump Transformed the GOP

By    |   Thursday, 07 December 2023 09:42 PM EST

In a Thursday appearance on Newsmax, Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, said the Republican Party transformed under his influence.

"Well, you know, Donald Trump changed the game. He changed the Republican Party," the wife of Eric Trump, the youngest son of the former president, stated on "Eric Bolling The Balance," calling the former president's "America First" policy transformative.

She noted establishment Republican resisted change and preferred maintaining their sense of control.

"They wanted to keep things very comfy for themselves, be able to kind of have a little more control. And they didn't like an outsider coming in and shaking up the game," Trump said.

Highlighting the expansion of the Republican Party's voter base, she said, "Look at all of the new voters we have welcomed into this Republican Party. It is now a party for every man and woman in this country."

She acknowledged that despite the positive changes, there were concerns about persistent tactics and tricks within the party.

"But yeah, it's not surprising to see that some of the same tricks and same tactics may possibly still be at play," Trump said, suggesting that challenges persisted within the party.

Expressing optimism for the future, she emphasized the need for unity within the Republican Party.

"I think the truth is that people need to get their head in the game, and we need to come together on the Republican side," she said.

"There is one person who can bring this country back. There is one person who can really bring this world back at this point, and it is Donald J. Trump," she said, predicting her father-in-law "will be the 47th president of the United States."

"My advice to anyone who's still holding out hope that one of these other individuals on the JV debate stage makes his or her way to become the Republican nominee, I would say, 'Wake up; let's come together as a party."

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

