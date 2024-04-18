Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trump's Alleged Crime an 'Accounting Error'

Appearing on Newsmax on Thursday, Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump criticized the venue selection for former President Donald Trump's trial, alleging bias and portraying his alleged crime as the prosecution of an accounting error meant to sideline him from the campaign trail.

"Yeah, well, they know if they actually move this trial to any other area of this country, ... you would possibly get a fair trial," Trump said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And let alone this wouldn't even see the light of day. You have to think about the fact that this is a case where they're alleging that there was some sort of an accounting error.

"There was somebody who wrote down in an accounting ledger the wrong information, and that is why they're holding hostage Donald Trump, the former president and current Republican nominee, in a courtroom," she added.

Trump's comments come as 12 New Yorkers were selected as jurors for her father-in-law's trial — the first criminal trial against a former U.S. president.

The case revolves around a $130,000 business transaction to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office accuse the former president of falsely categorizing reimbursements to his lawyer to conceal the payment, CBS News reported.

"This has never been about anything that is fair," Trump said. "We all know that this is about making sure that they can keep Donald Trump off the campaign trail."

She said prosecutors want voters to "think twice" about supporting the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

"The American people are not buying it," Trump said. "The campaign in the three days that Donald Trump has been forced to sit in that courtroom raised $3 million — $26 increments in those donations. It means people are behind him, and they're not buying it."

