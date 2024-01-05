Lara Trump to Newsmax: Biden's Being Undemocratic

For a man claiming former President Donald Trump threatens democracy, President Joe Biden himself is acting very undemocratically, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Friday.

Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, appeared on "Newsline" and slammed Biden for his methods as the campaign for November's presidential election heats up.

"Take a look around. Four indictments are [in] four different, you know, areas in this country where my father-in-law's indicted. Very clearly, Joe Biden has weaponized the Department of Justice against his No. 1 one political opponent, Donald Trump," Lara Trump told host Bianca de la Garza.

"You have [Donald Trump] … being taken off the ballot in places not even allowing the American people to voice their opinion as to who they want to choose as their nominee. And then, of course for president of the United States."

Lara Trump, who's married to Eric Trump, added that it's "amazing" the incumbent Biden is "going all in on Donald Trump."

"You would think if you had three years under your belt in the White House, and you had literally anything good to show that you had done while you were in control of this country, you would put it in a campaign ad. You would be talking about it," Lara Trump said.

"But the truth is, they have nothing. The truth is, you can't fool people into thinking their life is better when indeed there life is actually worse. So, they're doing the same tactic they did in 2020 attack Donald Trump attack Trump supporters."

With Donald Trump the current clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Biden’s campaign appears to be in general-election mode.

"Look at the polling. Look at where Joe Biden is. They are in full panic mode right now," Lara Trump told de la Garza. "Look at the people who have come over to the Republican side from the Democrat side. You have people every day, changing their voter affiliation because they can no longer vote with the party who was hellbent on destroying this country."

Lara Trump also commented on two other candidates in the GOP primary field: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

On Christie saying he wouldn't vote for the former president against Biden: "What kind of a guy is this who clearly doesn't love this country enough to vote into office, a person with a proven track record, Donald J. Trump? The truth is, with Chris Christie, he's always had sour grapes with my father in law because he was not chosen, I believe, as his running mate in 2016."

On Haley’s criticism of Donald Trump: "The truth is, she worked as part of his administration, and she knows very well the days of Donald Trump as president of the United States this country was firing on all cylinders.

"People were successful, people had more money in their pockets. They felt safe and secure. We had a robust military. We did not have wars breaking out across the world. So people know the truth, and I feel sad that she felt the need to go that low. I hope it doesn't hurt her in the future."

