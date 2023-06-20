Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trump 'Doesn't Shy Away From Anything'

Lara Trump, a senior adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign and the host of “The Right View Podcast,” told Newsmax on Tuesday that her father-in-law “doesn’t shy away from anything,” including a questionable interview with Bret Baier on Fox News Monday night.

“You’ve got to hand it to Donald Trump,” Lara Trump said while appearing on “Eric Bolling The Balance.” “As usual, he can handle everything that comes his way. I don't think you would have ever seen anyone else handle it quite as well as my father-in-law did.”

During the heated Fox News interview, Baier asked the former president about his alleged handling of classified documents, for which he was indicted on 37 federal counts earlier this month. He also asked Trump direct questions about his former vice president, Mike Pence, and his former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, both of whom are challenging Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, and about comments he made regarding members of his former administration, including Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Bill Barr, and others.

“Look, there's no doubt that there's a lot of pressure on Donald Trump from every angle — from left, from right, from center,” Lara Trump said. “There are a lot of people out there who would like to see Donald Trump stay away from the White House in 2024. And so, whatever you make of the Bret Baier interview, obviously he asked him all the questions and obviously, my father-in-law answered all of the questions.

“I think people can walk away from that interview really seeing Donald Trump's side of things, really understanding where he stood on all of this," she added. "And overall, I thought he did an incredible job despite the fact that yes, there were quite a few tough questions thrown his way again.”

Host Eric Bolling asked Lara Trump why her father-in-law would put himself through such an interview — particularly with a media organization that “has not been really nice” to him over the past year — when fellow presidential candidates like Pence aren’t subject to such “ham-handed questioning.”

“You know, and I know, and all the American people know that Donald Trump doesn't shy away from anything,” Lara Trump said. “You think back to the days when he used to walk out to Marine One, and he would just stand there and take question after question from a hostile press corps. He would go in front of these same people day after day, when he would do these press conferences. Think about for a second, by the way, [President] Joe Biden doing any of this. My goodness, he couldn't handle half of one of the questions that Donald Trump ever got.

“I think it tells people that [this is] the same Donald Trump that has always been there," she continued. "He's a fighter. He is not backing down from anything. He's not afraid of anything. Yeah, I guess some people might say, ‘Why put yourself through it?’ But I think he wants to be an open book. He has always been transparent, he's always been willing to take the tough questions, and he always has answers for those questions.”

Lara Trump was then asked if she believed that her husband, Eric, or her brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr. would receive the same treatment as Hunter Biden, who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. She laughed.

“You have to laugh about it because no, of course not,” she said. “We know that if we even got caught jaywalking they would throw us in jail for the maximum penalty and throw away the key."

Regarding Hunter Biden's treatment, she said, “It's almost insulting to the people of this country to see that it took five years for [the Department of Justice] to get to this point. It seems like they want us to all just look at this and say, ‘Oh, well, the Hunter Biden situation is handled. Everyone calm down. Nothing to see here.’

“There's so much more to see there. We should never let up on that, and it's rather disgraceful to see the two-tiered justice system that exists.”

